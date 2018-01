FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One person was killed during a late night vehicle crash in Florence County.

It happened around 11:15 Friday night on Morris Street near Lake City, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of a Chevy pickup traveling east ran off the road and overturned in a ditch. That person was not wearing a seat belt.

The coroner’s office will release the victim’s identity at a later time.