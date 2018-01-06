Raleigh police investigate after children find body in woods

By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they are investigating the death of a person after a body was found Saturday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:38 p.m. in the 5100 block of Windmere Chase Drive, Raleigh police said in a news release.

The call was about the discovery of a body, police said.

Police later added that children playing in woods found the body.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

