Rescue crews free man stuck in Myrtle Beach storm drain, 3 others feared still in drain

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews have rescued a man stuck in a storm drain in Myrtle Beach Saturday evening.

According to Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, crews are on scene of the storm drain between 3rd Ave South and Highway 15. When crews rescued the man, he told crew members who rescued him that three others were still stuck down in the drain.

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, Myrtle Beach Police Department and Myrtle Beach Public Works are working to locate and rescue those individuals the man claimed are still in the drain.

