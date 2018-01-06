Rescue crews free man stuck in Myrtle Beach storm drain, 3 others feared still in drain

By Published: Updated:
Source: Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews have rescued a man stuck in a storm drain in Myrtle Beach Saturday evening.

Source: Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue

According to Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, crews are on scene of the storm drain between 3rd Ave South and Highway 15.  When crews rescued the man, he told crew members who rescued him that three others were still stuck down in the drain.

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, Myrtle Beach Police Department and Myrtle Beach Public Works are working to locate and rescue those individuals the man claimed are still in the drain.

Stay with News13 for updates as we have crew members on the scene.

Source: Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue
Source: Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s