Woman dies after falling out of vehicle onto interstate, troopers say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 85 Friday.

Investigators said the crash happened near mile marker 78.

According to Coroner Rusty Clevenger, Shirley Jean Lawing, 68, died Friday evening at the hospital.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the accident happened at 5:15 p.m.

According to SCHP, Lawing was a passenger in a 2003 Ford F150 when the passenger side door opened for unknown reason and she fell out of the vehicle onto the interstate. They said she was not wearing a seat belt.

Troopers said Lawing was taken by EMS to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, where she died.

SCHP reports the driver and second passenger in the vehicle were not injured.

The coroner said an exam will be attempted Saturday and toxicology studies are pending.