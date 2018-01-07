Bond denied for two charged in connection to Father’s Day shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Bond was denied for two more people arrested in connection with the Father’s Day shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach that left several people injured.

Keyshawn Steele, 19, and Tyron Steele, 20, of Mount Gilead, NC were extradited from North Carolina and sat before a judge Sunday morning. Both are charged with six counts of attempted murder, according to the Myrtle Beach Clerk of Court.

Myrtle Beach municipal judge Glenn Ohanesian denied bond for both men, calling them “potential serious dangers to the community.”

Tyron Steele was charged with fleeing and eluding arrest in 2016 and with firing a weapon into a dwelling in 2017. Both those charges are out of North Carolina.

Both Steeles are expected in court again in April.

Three other men were also arrested in the Father’s Day incident.

Police arrested Derias Little, 17, of North Carolina. Little was charged with the actual shooting that sent six people to the hospital. He was also charged with carjacking and possessing a weapon during a violent crime. Little was denied bond on all seven counts of attempted murder.

In July, Raekwon Tariq Graham, 18, of Troy, NC, was initially held without the possibility of bond after he was charged with six counts of attempted murder in connection to the shooting. He was granted a $100,000 bond in December.

Jarvez Graham was also taken into custody in North Carolina and is awaiting extradition back to South Carolina where he will be served with arrest warrants, according to Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby.

Tyron Steele and Keshawn Steel (Photo source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)