Georgetown County schools on two-hour delay Monday

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown County schools will be on a two-hour delay for students Monday.

According to a release from the district’s director of communications:

“Due to extremely low temperatures and ice on secondary roads and side streets, Georgetown County School District will operate on a two-hour delay for students on Monday, January 8. Buses will run on a two-hour delay. All employees are to report at their regular times. Schools will be open at their regular times for students who need to be dropped off.”