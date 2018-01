LORIS (WBTW) – The Loris Fire Department has cleared a major interior water pipe break at Loris Garden Apartments, where all 39 occupants had to be evacuated to area shelter locations at Palmetto Way Community Center or with other family members.

The Loris Fire Marshal told News 13 that HCFR, American Red Cross, Loris Public Works, Loris Police Department, and Santee Cooper are all helping to assist.

For more information you are encouraged to contact the Loris Fire Department.