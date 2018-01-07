Myrtle Beach coffee shop houses provides homeless women refuge from the cold

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A local coffee house is ensuring the homeless population in Myrtle Beach isn’t left to freeze at night.

After recent freezing temperatures, Fresh Brewed Coffee House has been a refuge from the cold for up to ten homeless women since December 30th. The faith-based coffee house turned its back meeting room into a makeshift shelter. “I’d do it all year long if need be,” said Director of Operations Kate Curran. “If just one of the women sees that there are people that can help them. There are options for them.”

Curran has been working with the New Directions shelter for women in Myrtle Beach to house any women the shelter cannot. New Directions has been overflowing with women escaping the freezing temperatures. “The homeless community seems to be maybe the forgotten part of our community, but they’re still people,” Curran said. “They’re still somebody’s daughters and mothers.”

She often stays the night at the coffeehouse with the women, and says their circumstance hits close to home. Curran’s mother suffers from mental illness and chooses to be homeless. “I hope that when she’s in a situation where she’s staying in a homeless shelter that somebody’s being kind to her as well,” she said.