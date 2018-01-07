SCHOOL CLOSINGS & DELAYS: Monday, January 8

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTW) – Anticipated winter weather has forced the following school districts to make changes to regularly-scheduled classes for Monday, January 8.
HORRY COUNTY
- Horry County Schools will be operate on a two-hour delay Monday, January 8. Buses will also run on a two-hour delay.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY
- Williamsburg County School District will be closed Monday, January 8. School will resume on Tuesday, January 9, on a 2-hour delay.
FLORENCE COUNTY
- Florence County School District One will operate on a two-hour delay on Monday, January 8.
- Florence County School District Two will operate on a two-hour delay on Monday, January 8.
- Florence County School District Three will operate on a two-hour delay on Monday, January 8.
- Florence County School District Four will operate on a two-hour delay on Monday, January 8.
- Florence County School District Five will operate on a two-hour delay on Monday, January 8.
- Florence-Darlington Technical College will cancel all 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. classes on Monday, January 8. Students report to all other classes at the normal scheduled time. Faculty and staff should report at 10 a.m.
DILLON COUNTY
- Dillon County School District Three will operate on a two-hour delay on Monday, January 8.
- Dillon County School District Four will operate on a two-hour delay on Monday, January 8.
MARION COUNTY
- Marion County School District will operate on a two-hour delay on Monday, January 8 for all students and staff
GEORGETOWN COUNTY
- Georgetown County School District will be closed for students, teachers and staff on Monday, January 8.
MARLBORO COUNTY
- Marlboro County Schools will be closed Monday, January 8 for students and staff.
SCOTLAND COUNTY
- Scotland County Schools will be closed Monday, January 8. There is an optional workday for staff with a two-hour delay. The regular monthly Board of Education meeting will be held as scheduled Monday night at 6:00 p.m.