SCHOOL CLOSINGS & DELAYS: Monday, January 8

LORIS (WBTW) – The Loris Fire Department has cleared a major interior water pipe break at Loris Garden Apartments, where all 39 occupants ha…

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTW) – Anticipated winter weather has forced the following school districts to make changes to regularly-scheduled classes …

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTW) – News13 is currently experiencing technical difficulties on our channel due to a power outage in Dillon, and we are w…

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Crews are responding to reports of a house fire at 3151 Oj Road in the Longs Area. According to a tweet from the H…

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown County schools will be on a two-hour delay for students Monday. According to a release from the di…