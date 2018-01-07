Sumter deputies search for three suspects in Piggly Wiggly break-in

SUMTER (WBTW) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying three men after deputies say they broke into a Piggly Wiggly early Sunday morning.

According to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Deputy Ken Bell, three men broke in around 2:50 a.m. Sunday at the Piggly Wiggly at the intersection of US Hwy. 15 South and Guignard Drive in Sumter.

If you know who the suspects in these photos are or have any information you are asked to call Investigator Nelson Rosario at (803) 436 – 2000 or Crime Stoppers at (803) 436 – 2718 or 1-888 – CRIMESC. You do not have to give your name and might get a reward of up to $1,000.