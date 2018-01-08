Duke Energy Foundation donates $5,000 to Marion County for the “Senator Clementa C. Pinckney Memorial Park”

MARION, SC – Senator Kent Williams and the members of the Marion County Delegation, Senator Kent Williams, Representative Lucas Atkinson and Representative Roger Kirby gathered Monday at the Marion County Delegation office to accept a donation from Mindy Taylor, District Manager, Government & Community Relations at Duke Energy. The funds are for the development of the Senator Clementa C. Pinckney Memorial Park which is estimated to break ground in the early spring of 2018. The park will be nestled near the Marion County Museum and will include a walking trail and reflecting area for residents and visitors to enjoy.

Senator Kent Williams, Marion County Delegation Chairman ~ “The Honorable Clementa Pinckney was a native son of Marion. The development of this park will compliment the planned, permanent exhibit in honor and remembrance of my cousin, colleague and friend, Reverend Clementa Pinckney housed in Marion County Museum, which will adjoin the park. Duke Energy and their support for projects in Marion County is appreciated.” Representative Roger Kirby ~ “Duke Energy remains one of our area’s most benevolent corporate partners. This generous gift from the Duke Energy Foundation will help in the creation of this tangible memorial park in honor of Senator. Pinkney. His exemplary life and historic legacy are so important to Marion County and to the Great State of South Carolina. ” Representative Lucas Atkinson ~ “Thanks to Duke Energy for their generous contribution and their continued support for the community. Senator Clementa Pinckney Park will be well appreciated in Marion County and his service will always be remembered.”