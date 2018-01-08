Fire Rescue crews quickly control hotel fire in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire in a hotel’s laundry room Monday evening.

According to a tweet sent out by North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, the fire is on the second floor of the Peppertree by the Sea at 1900 block of S. Ocean Blvd in North Myrtle Beach. Crews were able to control the fire quickly and only damaging the room where the fire started.

There is no word on what caused the fire or if there are any injuries at this time. Stay with News13 for more details on this developing story.