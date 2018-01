GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown Police Department asks for the public’s help in locating a missing woman who suffers from dementia.

Officers say Mabel Smith was last seen on Peachtree Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

She is described as 5’2″, 135 pounds and wearing a black sweat suit with pink trim when she was last seen. Officers confirm Smith suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at (843) 545-4300.