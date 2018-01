HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department is searching for a man they say is wanted for armed robbery in Horry County.

According to a tweet on the Horry County Police Department page, police are searching for Corey June Burke, 30, for armed robbery. Police say Burke is considered armed and dangerous. Burke is described as 6’0″ and 180lbs.

If you see Burke, you are asked to call 911. If you have any questions you can call the Horry County Police Department at (843) 915 – 8477