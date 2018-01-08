Lamar man reportedly grabs two women at different shopping centers

Related Coverage Deputies arrest man after standoff in Florence County

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Lamar man is in jail after police say he grabbed two different women as they walked through parking lots of shopping centers in Florence.

Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department says 28-year-old Wesley Albert Weaver is charged with two counts of assault and battery second degree. Police say Weaver grabbed a woman in the groin area in the parking lot of the Magnolia Mall on Dec. 26. In a separate incident, police say Weaver “slapped a woman on the buttocks” in Walmart on Beltline Drive on Jan. 2.

Weaver turned himself into police on Saturday and was granted a $30,000 bond for both charges. At the time of this posting, Weaver remains in the Florence County Detention Center.