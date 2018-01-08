Man arrested for shooting at Little River club this weekend

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – A man is behind bars after police responded to a Little River club this weekend for a shooting.

Ladonnie Jamar Gore is still being held at the Horry County Detention Center on a $40,000 bond. He faces charges for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The police report states the call about a person with a gunshot wound came in around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The address on the report was redacted by investigators, but the shooting reportedly happened at a business off of East Highway 9 in Little River.

A witness told police they heard gunshots and ran from the club. A short time later, the witness found the victim in a car and drove the person to the hospital.