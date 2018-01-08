Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce Accepting Applications for 2018 Scholarships

MYRTLE BEACH (PRESS RELEASE) – The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce (MBACC) Educational Foundation is continuing their scholarship program for 2018. The MBACC has served the Grand Strand and its business community with excellence for nearly 80 years with a stated mission to promote, protect and improve the Myrtle Beach area and its business community. Along with its members, the Chamber recognizes the value of higher education as an essential component to individual and community success. In demonstration of this, the Chamber will award scholarships to deserving Myrtle Beach area graduating seniors planning to enroll in higher education within eight months upon graduation from high school in 2018.

“The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is very proud of our award-winning educational system which continues to inspire possibilities and develop students to their highest potential,” stated Brad Dean, president and CEO of the MBACC. “Our MBACC scholarship program was designed to celebrate our students’ efforts in the classroom and in the community. The Chamber is honored to offer the scholarships, as we are committed to making significant positive impacts for years to come in the success of our local students.”

One recipient from each of the fourteen local area high schools will be selected to win a scholarship to be used in the pursuit of higher education. Recipients must demonstrate academic aptitude and potential for success beyond high school. They will exhibit accomplishment inside and outside the classroom, as well as qualities that are essential to professional success, including honesty, integrity, professionalism, good citizenship, civic-mindedness, charity, and a strong work ethic.

All eligible students are encouraged to apply. The MBACC scholarship application is available on all high school and the MBACC websites and must be submitted to school guidance counselors no later than Friday, February 9, 2018.

Applicants must meet each of the following requirements:

• Applicant must be a legal resident of the United States.

• Applicant must be a graduating high school senior during the school year of the award.

• Applicant must be planning to attend an accredited institution of higher learning upon graduation from high school. Students planning to attend universities, colleges, seminaries, technical colleges and community colleges are all encouraged to apply.

• Applicants must be planning to enroll in a post-secondary program of study that will result in a bachelor’s or associate degree or equivalent.

• Applicant must be a student in good standing at one of the selected high schools in Horry and Georgetown counties:

Academy for Arts, Science, and Technology

Academy for Technology & Academics

Aynor High School

Carolina Forest High School

Conway High School

Early College High School

Green Sea Floyds High School

HCS Scholars Academy

Loris High School

Myrtle Beach High School

North Myrtle Beach High School

Socastee High School

St. James High School

Waccamaw High School

Employees of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, their immediate families and households, as well as those of the Scholarship Task Force and the Foundation’s Board of Directors, are not eligible for scholarships offered by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce Educational Foundation. For more information, students may contact their high school guidance counselor.