News13 previews upcoming bills in SC Statehouse

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina lawmakers head back to Columbia for the first day of session on Tuesday.

News13 has covered several bills pre-filed for the 2018 session. Here’s a recap:

MOPEDS

It seems there’s a new bill about mopeds and golf carts every year. Some local lawmakers, like Rep. Alan Clemmons and Sen. Greg Hembree, have tried to require helmets or reflective vests statewide but haven’t had success.

Clemmons, from Myrtle Beach, pre-filed a bill which would give counties or cities the power to make change instead of requiring the entire state to follow the rules.

“I think this is a common sense way to protect our public to allow our local elected officials to step in and do what’s needed,” said Clemmons.

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME

Clemmons also pre-filed a bill that could do away with daylight saving time.

“I’m looking forward to that debate,” said Clemmons. “It’s going to be an interesting one.”

The bill would put a question on the November 2018 ballot that asks voters whether they want to keep or get rid of daylight saving time.

MEDICAL MARIJUANA

Senator Greg Hembree of North Myrtle Beach pre-filed a bill calling on Congress and the FDA to immediately conduct research on the medicinal value of cannabis.

“If it’s medicine, let’s treat it like medicine,” said Hembree. “That’s the appropriate role of the federal government to make those tests.”

Hembree said Washington has long placed barriers preventing research by the FDA to examine potential benefits or harms of cannabis. He wants the federal government to “make an informed decision about, is it dangerous to some people? Should we not give it to some people? The same questions we’d ask about any other medicine that we’re considering making available to the public.”

METAL DETECTORS IN SCHOOLS

Representative Wendell Gilliard of Charleston wants to require walk-through metal detectors at all public entrances to all public schools in South Carolina.

“These guns are appearing in our schools at all levels,” said Gilliard. “I’ve heard of guns in elementary, middle and high schools.”

He said the cost to purchase and staff the detectors is worth it and calls funding for the plan a “state budget issue.”