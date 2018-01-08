StormTracker13 Monday Forecast

The long awaited warm up has arrived. As high pressure moves offshore, our air mass will be moderating and an increase in moisture will lead to a few more clouds through the week. There will be a weak disturbance moving in tonight bringing a low chance for a few showers…the precipitation would only fall as rain as temperatures stay above freezing. Highs Tuesday/Wednesday will be right around average; in the mid 50s. Morning lows will be in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Thursday a warm front will lift north across the Carolinas continuing the warming trend. This will bring highs into the mid 60s but also a chance for a few showers. Friday a cold front approach and bring another chance for showers but the cold air will lag behind the front. Highs Friday will be near 70 with cooler air moving in for the weekend. By Sunday, highs will be back down into the upper 40s to near 50.

Today, mostly cloudy and much warmer. Inland 46-48, beaches 50-52

Tonight, mostly cloudy, not as cold. Inland 34-37. Beaches 40-42

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.