Two Darlington County schools without water

By Published:

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County School District reports two schools are without water, but leaders have made arrangements for bathrooms and lunch.

A post on the school district’s Facebook page says Darlington Middle School and Brunson-Dargan Elementary School are currently without water. However, school leaders say they have arranged for access to offsite bathrooms, drinking water is available, and the food service staff has already made arrangements to provide lunch.

School district spokesperson Audrey Childers says because students have access to restrooms, food and water, classes will continue as normal. No early dismissal is expected, but Childers was not aware of a time the water system would be repaired. Childers did not immediately know what repairs if any, the district was attempting to fix the problem.

Darlington County Water and Sewer General Manager Frank Hough says all service lines are in operation and the water outage does not appear to be an issue on the utility’s end.

 

