Back to school, back to fitness program for teens

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Community members want to give teens in Myrtle Beach something positive to do as they return back to school from winter break.

Staff at the Mary C. Canty Recreation Center are starting up a program called “The Basics” for teenagers to learn the importance of physical fitness, while also being mentors to the students. Instructor, Edwin Boyzo, said the class is during a time when many kids don’t have anything to do. “So we try to give them a program, so they aren’t just staying in the streets, or getting into something they don’t need to be getting in to,” said Boyzo.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is also in support of these types of programs. “It gives the kids somewhere to go to build positive relationships with adults,” said Captain Joey Crosby. “It also teaches them life lessons, and gives them life skills that they can carry on as they grown into adults.”

The fitness program is from Jan. 9 to March 1 on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The cost is $10 for Myrtle Beach city residents, and $20 for non-city residents. This is a one-time fee for the program, and it’s for teenagers age 14-17. To register, visit the Mary C. Canty Recreation Center.