Florence School District 4 discusses district’s finances

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Florence School District Four Board met to discuss the district’s finances on Monday night.

The school board met with its Certified Public Accountant (CPA) to discuss where the district stands financially.

Many board members seemed shocked to learn it’s unclear how much money the district actually has.

Superintendent Dr. Rechel Anderson said there are many areas that the board needs to work on financially.

“There were areas that we did not have funds budgeted for, but clearly we spent those funds, as it was stated that may not be a bad thing,” Dr. Anderson explained. “It just means that we need to make certain moving forward that we look at those areas and make sure we appropriate the funds for those areas, indeed, if we need to have those funds there.”

Dr. Anderson said there is money that the district is owed, but has not yet been filed.

“We still have some revenues coming in and we definitely have some areas that we need to file claims on, and so right now, we are still in a reconciliation portion of our books and so as soon as that is done we’ll actually know how we’re fiscally operating,” she said.

Dr. Anderson said she will have a better understand of how much money the district has at the next board meeting.

The next Florence School District Four school board meeting is Tues. Jan. 23rd.