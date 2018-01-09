HS hoops scores, January 9th

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A roundup of high school basketball scores from Tuesday night:
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Florence Christian 44, Pee Dee Academy 30
Green Sea Floyds 66, Creek Bridge 37
Loris 39, Georgetown 36
Myrtle Beach 51, Wilson 47
East Clarendon 67, Hemingway 29
BOYS BASKETBALL
Carvers Bay 63, Latta 47
Conway 57, Sumter 35
Great Falls 44, Timmonsville 43
Hemingway 86, East Clarendon 36
Loris 74, Georgetown 61
Marion 54, Johnsonville 43
Marlboro County 40, Darlington 38
Socastee 69, West Florence 63
Wilson 59, Myrtle Beach 55