HS hoops scores, January 9th

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Charges have been updated for a woman accused of leaving a puppy outside to freeze. Robyn Bacon is now charged with Ill…

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A roundup of high school basketball scores from Tuesday night: GIRLS BASKETBALL Florence Christian 44, Pee Dee A…

LAMAR, S.C. (WBTW) – Lamar High School senior Jeblonski Green signed a national letter of intent Tuesday to play football for South Carolina…

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – During the first city council meeting of 2018, council members approved a plan to better retain and recruit office…

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – After 41 years of coaching high school football, Lewis Lineberger has retired. The Johnsonville head coach has 2…