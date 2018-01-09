HS hoops scores, January 9th

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A roundup of high school basketball scores from Tuesday night:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Florence Christian 44, Pee Dee Academy 30

Green Sea Floyds 66, Creek Bridge 37

Loris 39, Georgetown 36

Myrtle Beach 51, Wilson 47

East Clarendon 67, Hemingway 29

BOYS BASKETBALL

Carvers Bay 63, Latta 47

Conway 57, Sumter 35

Great Falls 44, Timmonsville 43

Hemingway 86, East Clarendon 36

Loris 74, Georgetown 61

Marion 54, Johnsonville 43

Marlboro County 40, Darlington 38

Socastee 69, West Florence 63

Wilson 59, Myrtle Beach 55

 

