Huntington Beach participating in National Day of Service

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Huntington Beach will be among state parks across South Carolina participating in the National Day of Service Monday, to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Parks are asking for volunteers to assist in clean up and improvement projects in the spirit of public service.

At Huntington Beach in Murrells Inlet, volunteers can help build tent pads at the park’s six rustic tent sites in the main camping area. this will involve leveling out the ground and building a retaining wall. The park will be providing all the tools and materials needed. Volunteers are encouraged to pre-register by calling 843-237-4440. Volunteers should gather at the Huntington Beach’s gift shop parking lot at 9 a.m.

Other projects at parks across the state include; a clean up of Sam Hill Cemetery at Hampton Plantation State Historic Site in McClellanville, painting cabins at Poinsett State Park in Sumter County, and restoring the historic Hemlock Shelter at Table Rock State Park.

In 1994, Congress designated Martin Luther King Jr. holiday as a national day of service. This is the only federal holiday observed as a day of service.