Lewis Lineberger retiring after 41 years of coaching high school football

By Published:

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – After 41 years of coaching high school football, Lewis Lineberger has retired. The Johnsonville head coach has 253 career wins during his high school career. He most recently was the coach of the Flashes, but he also spent 21 seasons as the head coach of Hartsville. During his time with the Red Foxes, he led them to back-to-back state titles in 1987 and 1988.

Lineberger is also a member of the South Carolina Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Johnonsville told News13’s Julia Morris on Tuesday that “he has been around this game for a long time and it is time for him to step aside.”

 

