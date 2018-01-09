McLeod Sports Medicine to host Sports Performance Clinic

By Published:
Joe Cauble, McLeod Sports Medicine Athletic Training Supervisor and Certified Athletic Trainer, demonstrates muscle energy techniques.

FLORENCE, SC –  McLeod Sports Medicine will host a Sports Performance Clinic on Saturday, January 20, 2018 from 8:15 a.m. – 2:00 p.m at South Florence High School.  This clinic is for fitness professionals interested in learning new Sports Performance techniques from professionals in the industry. The goal of the clinic is to improve the fitness professional’s ability to develop a strengthening and conditioning program. Specific presentations will cover speed and agility, programming proper volumes and intensities, recovery methods, and injury prevention using proper techniques.

This program is eligible for 4.0 Category A hours/CEUs for Certified Athletic Trainers by Pee Dee AHEC and 0.4 CEUs for NSCA (National Strength and Conditioning Association). For more information or for registration instructions, visit McleodSportsMedicine.org or PeeDeeAhec.net.

https://mgtvwbtw.files.wordpress.com/2018/01/sports-performance-event-2018.pd

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s