McLeod Sports Medicine to host Sports Performance Clinic

FLORENCE, SC – McLeod Sports Medicine will host a Sports Performance Clinic on Saturday, January 20, 2018 from 8:15 a.m. – 2:00 p.m at South Florence High School. This clinic is for fitness professionals interested in learning new Sports Performance techniques from professionals in the industry. The goal of the clinic is to improve the fitness professional’s ability to develop a strengthening and conditioning program. Specific presentations will cover speed and agility, programming proper volumes and intensities, recovery methods, and injury prevention using proper techniques.

This program is eligible for 4.0 Category A hours/CEUs for Certified Athletic Trainers by Pee Dee AHEC and 0.4 CEUs for NSCA (National Strength and Conditioning Association). For more information or for registration instructions, visit McleodSportsMedicine.org or PeeDeeAhec.net.

https://mgtvwbtw.files.wordpress.com/2018/01/sports-performance-event-2018.pd