Myrtle Beach named No. 25 in U-Haul Growth City for 2017; SC jumps 15 spots

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – U-Haul International, Inc. has released their rankings report for 2017’s U-Haul Growth Cities and States. In those rankings, both Myrtle Beach and South Carolina made their respective list that ranks the industries annual migration trends.

According to U-Haul International, Inc., Myrtle Beach ranked No. 25 among the U-Haul top 25 U.S. Growth Cities for all populations. U-Haul locations in Myrtle Beach saw 52.6 percent of one-way truck rental customers coming into the city as opposed to leaving. Myrtle Beach had a 24 percent increase in one-way truck arrivals year-over-year, while its departure rose 11 percent over the same span.

U-Haul International, Inc., says growth cities are calculated by the net gain of arriving U-Haul one-way trucks over departing one-way U-Haul trucks for the past calendar year. While migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, U-Haul says growth data is an effective gauge of how well cities are attracting and maintaining residents.

According to their ranking, Tempe, Arizona ranked No. 1 in becoming 2017’s Growth City while Boise, ID , Miami, FL, Atlanta, GA and Tacoma, Wash rounded out the top five Growth Cities. You can take a look at the complete list of rankings for 2017’s U-Haul Growth by city here.



U-Haul International Inc., also conducted a list of top growing states for 2017 and South Carolina was the No. 4 Growth State, according to U-Haul data analyzing the past year’s U.S. migration trends. Year-over-year arrivals of one-way U-Haul truck rentals jumped 10 percent while departures rose 8 percent from South Carolina’s 2016 numbers. Arriving trucks accounted for 50.5 percent of all one-way U-Haul traffic in South Carolina to catapult its ranking 18 spots in one year. South Carolina held the No. 22 growth ranking for 2016 and was No. 17 for 2015. Growth States are calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul truck rentals entering a state versus leaving a state during a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled for more than 1.7 million one-way U-Haul truck rental transactions that occur annually.

Texas was the No. 1 Growth State for the second year in a row. Florida and Arkansas landed just in front of South Carolina. Tennessee was fifth and North Carolina seventh, continuing a strong growth movement in the Southeast. California overtook Illinois on the list as the biggest net-loss state. While migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, U-Haul says growth data is an effective gauge of how well states and cities are attracting and maintaining residents.

Myrtle Beach, Mount Pleasant, Charleston and Columbia paces South Carolina’s net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks. Florence Greenville, Anderson and Summerville were among other notable cities to post strong net gains.

You can take a look at the complete list of rankings for 2017’s U-Haul Growth by state here.

U-Haul says they studied migration trends thanks to their expansive network that blankets all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The geographical coverage from more than 21,000 U-Haul locations provides a comprehensive overview of where people are moving.