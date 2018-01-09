New Myrtle Beach law requires business franchise for golf cart, moped companies

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach city council members voted Tuesday to limit the number of golf carts and mopeds on city streets.

During the first council meeting of 2018, members approved an ordinance that would require companies that rent these vehicles to franchise their business with the city.

Rental companies would have to pay an annual fee of $10 per vehicle for new plates—down from $25 council originally discussed.

Council members set a 200 vehicle maximum for each company.

The ordinance would also apply to businesses in neighboring towns; they too would need a franchise to rent vehicles that operate within Myrtle Beach city limits.

Businesses will now need to come back before the city and make their case for a franchise.