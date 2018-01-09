Restaurant Week South Carolina: A food lover’s paradise

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Restaurant Week South Carolina is fast approaching and this fantastic festival of food will allow diners to enjoy great values at some of the best restaurants across South Carolina.

Kicking off Jan. 11, South Carolina Restaurant Week has a goal to promote and showcase the excellent dining options across the area. Seafood to steakhouse, American to Italian, even French and Southern-style restaurants are participating.

With 16 restaurants participating in Myrtle Beach, plenty of culinary choices are available.

Some notable participants are the Brentwood Restaurant and Wine Bistro, Cafe Amalfi, and The Wicked Tuna. A full list of participating restaurants can be found here. Reservations are recommended as tables are expected to be filled quickly.

Three Florence restaurants are also taking part: Lizard’s Thicket, The Garden Grille at the Hilton Garden Inn, and Town Hall Restaurant & Bar.

With so much delicious goodness, South Carolina Restaurant Week cannot be contained in just seven days and runs through Jan. 21.