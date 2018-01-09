Severe winter weather causes blood shortage

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTW) – Unusual winter weather in Florence and Myrtle Beach has resulted in a shortage of blood and platelet donations, according to American Red Cross.

A total of 21 blood drives were cancelled or closed early due to last week’s winter storm, causing 625 donations to go uncollected.

Severe winter weather has caused a drop in the number of blood donations American Red Cross has received nationally. More than 150 blood drives have been forced to cancel. Over 5,500 blood and platelet donations have not been collected.

“Even temporary disruptions to blood and platelet donations can diminish the availability for hospital patients,” said Clifford Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. “It’s the blood on the shelves that helps save lives in an emergency, and that’s why we’re asking eligible individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets today.”

While all blood types are urgently needed, there is a more critical need for the following blood and donation types right now:

Platelets: The clotting portion of blood primarily given to cancer patients during treatment and always in great demand.

Type O negative: The blood type that can be transfused to almost everyone and is what doctors reach for in trauma situations.

Type B negative: The blood type that can be transfused to type B Rh-positive and negative patients.

Type AB: The plasma type that can be transfused to almost everyone and can be donated through a platelet or plasma donation, where available, or during a regular blood donation.

January is National Blood Donor Month. To learn more about donating blood call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit their website at redcrossblood.org.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Jan. 8-31

Florence

1/9/2018: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/9/2018: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, 225 West Cheves Street

1/10/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., City of Florence, 324 West Evans Street

1/10/2018: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/12/2018: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/13/2018: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/14/2018: 6:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/15/2018: 11:45 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/16/2018: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/17/2018: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/18/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Florence Darlington Tech, 2715 W. Lucas Street

1/18/2018: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Magnolia Mall, 2701 David McLeod Blvd

1/19/2018: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/20/2018: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/21/2018: 6:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/22/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., PGBA, 100 Dozier Blvd.

1/22/2018: 11:45 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/23/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lucy T. Davis Elementary School, 201 Westfield Drive

1/23/2018: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/24/2018: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/26/2018: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/27/2018: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/28/2018: 6:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/29/2018: 11:45 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/30/2018: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

1/31/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., HopeHealth, Inc., 360 North Irby Street

1/31/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., The King’s Academy, 1015 S. Ebenezer Road

1/31/2018: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Francis Marion University, 4822 East Palmetto Street

1/31/2018: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

Myrtle Beach

1/9/2018: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/10/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Santee Cooper – Grand Strand, 305A Gardner Lacy Road

1/10/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., SeaGlass Towers, 1400 N. Ocean Blvd

1/10/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/11/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Myrtle Beach Sports Center, 2115 Farlow Street

1/11/2018: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/12/2018: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/13/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/14/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/15/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/16/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/17/2018: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/18/2018: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Healthfinders at Coastal Grand Mall, 2000 Coastal Grand Circle #520

1/18/2018: 11:15 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/19/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/20/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/20/2018: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Sam’s Club, 1946 10th Ave North

1/21/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/22/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/23/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/24/2018: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/25/2018: 11:15 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/26/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/26/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Socastee High School, 4900 Socastee Boulevard

1/27/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/28/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/29/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/30/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

1/30/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., YMCA of Coastal Carolina, 5000 Claire Chapin Epps Dr

1/31/2018: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

North Myrtle Beach

1/11/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 706 14th Ave South

1/19/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wyndham Resorts, 1000 2nd Ave South, Suite 200

1/13/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Walmart-Myrtle Beach North, 550 Hwy 17 North