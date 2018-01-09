Chairperson to address roads, police vacancies in Horry County speech

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Council will have its first meeting of 2018, and chairman Mark Lazarus will be giving the State of the County address.

Lazarus will be giving an update on the county’s current status, key things the community has accomplished, and what leaders plan to work on in the future. He said one of the key points is that the county is actively working to make sure there are more police officers, firefighters, and EMS professionals.

“We’re trying to fill all our various vacancies within our public safety sector,” said Lazarus. “For the next year, we’re trying to increase our numbers and increase the pay.”

Lazarus highlighted the progress that has been made on roads projects throughout the county. International Drive is expected to be finished by March 2018. The Glenns Bay overpass and parts of Highway 707 are expected to be finished by fall 2018. As for Highway 501 and Carolina Forest Blvd., Lazarus said the county has already started the engineering, but they’re expecting to start some physical groundwork toward the end of the year.

“It’ll be six lanes of highway 501, and part of that’s already been done,” said Lazarus. “The big one is four-laning Carolina Forest Boulevard with a bike path all the way through Carolina Forest.”

The council meeting starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Horry County Government and Justice Complex in Conway. Lazarus will give the address during the meeting, so the public is invited to attend.