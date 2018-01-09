StormTracker13 Tuesday Forecast

Moisture is moving back in along with the warmer air leading to a few more clouds this week. A dying front will move through this morning bringing a low chance for a few showers in the Pee Dee…the precipitation would only fall as rain as temperatures remain above freezing. Highs Tuesday/Wednesday will be right around average; in the mid 50s. Morning lows will be in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Thursday a warm front will lift north across the Carolinas continuing the warming trend. This will bring highs into the mid 60s but also a chance for a few showers. Friday a cold front approaches and brings another chance for showers but the cold air will lag behind the front. Highs Friday will be near 70 with cooler air moving in for the weekend. By Sunday, highs will be back down into the upper 40s, with the coldest day being Monday.

Today, mostly cloudy and mild. Highs 54-56 inland, 56 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows inland 36-38. Beaches 42-44.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s.