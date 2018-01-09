Water issues close 3 Florence School District One schools Wednesday

Related Coverage Florence City officials address water shortage

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Three Florence School District One schools will be closed Wednesday due to an ongoing problem with water pressure inside the facilities.

Lucy T. Davis Elementary, Delmae Heights Elementary and John W. Moore Intermediate are the three schools that will close on Wednesday due to inconsistent water pressure, according to district spokesperson Pam Little-McDaniel.

The flow of water in restrooms, kitchens and classrooms is being affected by the inconsistent water pressure. While the schools are designed to operate with less water, the systems within the school require more water than is being received to operate properly.

Little-McDaniel says the district will continue to work with the City of Florence to fix the problem. To allow maintenance crews access to each of the schools affected, students will not have class on Wednesday.

Plans are for the schools to reopen on Thursday on a regular schedule if the concerns with the water issues have been resolved, confirms Little-McDaniel. The Florence School District One Board of Education will determine make-up dates for these schools.