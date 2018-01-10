2017 Beach Ball Classic events gained global attention

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Thanks to streaming services, the 2017 Beach Ball Classic events enjoyed more viewership than just the fans in the stands. According to HTC, who hosted the live streams, and Beach Ball Classic officials, there were more than 14,000 unique viewers over the internet.

These fans watched from locations in all 50 states in the nation as well as 67 other countries. Some of these fans were as far away as Egypt and Japan!

“It was amazing to see the overwhelming response from fans not only in the United States, but also around the world that made the choice to view some of the best high school basketball online,” said Chad Smith, Executive Committee Member and Technical Coordinator for the Beach Ball Classic.

This was the 13th year that the Beach Ball Classic was streamed online. Streaming was first implemented for the tournament’s 25th anniversary and viewership has been fairly consistent year to year, according to officials.