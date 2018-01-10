Florence County deputies search for masked gunman in December killing

Published: Updated:
Ocie Rivers, 87, died after being shot during a home invasion in December. (FCSO)

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help following a fatal shooting on South Ballard Street in December.

Major Mike Nunn with the sheriff’s office says deputies were called to a home on Ballard Street in Florence around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 31. Major Nunn says deputies were called for a shooting and when they arrived, the victim, 87-year-old Ocie Rivers, was alert and able to tell deputies a masked gunman came into his home and tried to rob him.

Rivers told deputies the robber shot him after a brief fight, Major Nunn confirms. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died as a result of the gunshot wound.

Anyone with information related to this deadly shooting is asked to call the Florence County Sherif”s Office at 843) 665-2121, ext. 395.

 

