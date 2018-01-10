Former Horry County police detective, accused of sexually abusing women, found dead

WBTW Staff Published: Updated:

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Troy Allen Large, a former Horry County police detective accused of using his job to sexually abuse multiple women, died at his home Wednesday, the coroner’s office confirmed to News13.

He died of natural causes, the coroner said, at approximately 7 p.m.

Multiple women, tied to cases under investigation by Large, named Large in lawsuits against him and the county. The women claimed he used his used his power to either sexually assault them or force them to do other things, such as participate in nude fights.

Large denied any wrongdoing, but a grand jury indicted him in September 2016 with 11 counts of criminal sexual conduct and misconduct in office. He pleaded not guilty.

It’s unclear how Large’s death could impact the lawsuits.

