Francis Marion Splits with Lander, Men Win in OT, Women Fall

FLORENCE, SC – Senior guard Detrek Browning scored nine of his game-high 31 points in overtime as Francis Marion University pulled away to an 84-77 victory over Lander University, Wednesday night (Jan. 10) in Peach Belt Conference men’s basketball action.

FMU snaps a three-game skid and improves to 9-3 overall and 4-3 in the PBC. The Patriots will hit the road for a three-game trip beginning with a Saturday afternoon game at Georgia Southwestern State University tipping off at 3:30 p.m. The next home contest FMU will be Jan. 20 at 3:30 p.m. against Flagler College.

Browning also tallied four assists and three steals. Already owning the school scoring record, he became the first Patriot to surpass 1,900 points as his total now stands at 1,902. He is only 53 assists away from becoming the program’s career leader in that category as well.

Sophomore point guard Jaquez Smith followed Browning with 11 points, while junior forward Brandon Parker posted his second double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out.

Junior guard Rahu Purdie led Lander (6-8, 2-6) with 22 points and five assists, while Jordan Dingle scored 15 points.

WOMEN’S GAME:

Nationally ranked Lander University used a 14-2 run early in the third quarter to capture an 86-60 win over Francis Marion University, Wednesday night (Jan. 10) in a battle for first place in the Peach Belt Conference women’s standings.

Francis Marion (8-4, 5-2) sees its five-game winning streak snapped, while Lander improves to 12-2 and 7-1. The Bearcats are ranked 20th in this week’s NCAA Division II media poll and 25th in the coaches’ poll.

FMU’s next three-games will be on the road beginning with a Saturday afternoon tilt at Georgia Southwestern State University at 1:30 p.m. The next home contest for the Patriots will be on Jan. 20 at 1:30 p.m. against Flagler College.

Sophomore guard Abigail Bullock again led FMU with 19 points – 16 of which came in the opening half. Junior Shauince Fulmore added 15 points, all in the second half, and pulled down a career-high equaling 12 rebounds. Ssenior Khai Chandler chipped in 10 points to extend her career total to 1,203 points and moved past former FMU greats Kim Slawson (1982-96) and Brittany Young (2004-08) and into 18th place on the Patriot career scoring list.

Senior center Breshay Johnson paced Lander with 28 points, while Destinee Langford scored 19 with seven assists and Chelsea Mitchell tallied 15 points and 13 rebounds.

After trailing by 11 at intermission, Bullock knocked down a three-pointer from the left elbow and Fulmore drained a jump shot to pull FMU to within 44-38 just 53 seconds into the second half. However, Lander responded with its 14-2 spurt to take a commanding 58-40 lead midway through the third period. Fulmore scored 11 of her points in the third period.

The margin was 11 again, this time at 60-49, heading into the final quarter. Francis Marion trailed by 11 with 5:30 left in the contest after a lay-in by senior guard Keanua Williams, but that would be as close as the Patriots would get.

Francis Marion connected on 39.1 percent of its field goal attempts and was 7-of-9 at the foul line, while Lander 40.5 percent from the floor and was 18-of-21 at the free throw stripe.

The first quarter featured seven ties and Lander’s 20-16 advantage when the horn sounded was the largest of the period. A three-pointer by Bullock trimmed the margin to 20-19 early in the second quarter, but the Bearcats answered with a 13-6 spurt that produced an eight-point lead at 33-25.

A fast-break bucket by Chandler helped FMU pull within 37-33, but Lander scored the final seven points of the stanza to own a 44-33 lead at intermission.

Courtesy: FMU Athletic Department