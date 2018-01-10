Man wanted in Conway convenience store armed robbery

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police officers are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at the Scotchman gas station at 3410 W Hwy 501 early Tuesday morning.

According to Sgt. Darren Alston with the Conway Police Department, the suspect is described as a white male, 5′ 10″, approximately 200 pounds with brown hair and a brown mustache. The suspect was driving a black hatchback sedan.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect, or has any additional information on this case, please contact Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790, or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).