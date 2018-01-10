Mayor Brenda Bethune speaks out against offshore drilling on the East Coast, some state senators still in favor

Myrtle Beach mayor, Brenda Bethune is speaking out against Trump’s five-year offshore drilling plan that would impact Atlantic and Artic oceans as well as the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

On Tuesday the administration told the Florida’s governor that they are exempt from the drilling plan. President Trump’s plan would start as early as 2019, allowing drilling along more than 90 percent of the U.S. continental shift.

Former Myrtle Beach mayor, John Rhodes was outspoken about his opposition to the plan, saying it would be detrimental to tourism along the grand strand. On Wednesday, Mayor Bethune said she agrees with the former mayor.

“I’m very much against the plan and the main reason is our number one industry is tourism so it’s our job to do everything we can to protect our greatest resource which is our Atlantic ocean and our beaches.” Bethune said.

Although other coastal mayors have shared the same opposition, some state leaders think offshore drilling could benefit the Carolinas. Senator Stephen Goldfinch, District 34 told News 13 that he thinks drilling could help provide jobs for the state, and that seismic drilling in particular is not harmful to marine animals.

“Seismic drilling has proven to be safe over and over and over again for the last eight years for marine animals.” Goldfinch said. “Florida coming out of the plan is the best thing environmentally for South Carolina, if you look at our gulf stream and the flow of our water the majority of our water that comes off South Carolina ends up on Nova Scotia beach, the majority of the water that comes off of Florida ends up on our beach, this is a great thing.”