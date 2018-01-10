Myrtle Beach Marathon registration underway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Registration is underway for the 21st annual Myrtle Beach Marathon.

The race is set for March 3 and will feature not only a full and half marathon, but also a team relay marathon, a 5k run and a one mile fun run.

Over the past 21 years, the Myrtle Beach Marathon has helped raise more the $3 million for local organizations including the local Red Cross chapter, the New Directions shelters and Horry County schools.

For more information and how to register go to mbmarathon.com.

