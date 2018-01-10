Neighbors speak out against proposal to rezone portion of Osceola Street

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A heated discussion happened during Tuesday’s city council meeting over a proposal to rezone a portion of Osceola Street.

The property owner wants to clear the way for commercial structures and storage units, but people who live in that area want to keep the zoning the way it is. Some neighbors are worried rezoning would lead to commercial intrusion and take away affordable housing options.

Right now the area is zoned residential, but city planner Carol Coleman said the property owner has not been able to get anything out of that for decades.

Under the ordinance, the front part of Osceola that touches Joe White would see commercial structures, and behind those, a section of storage units.

Because these would take up residential lots, the proposal also calls for a section of denser, multifamily development on the backside.

But some neighbors, like Nicolette Hemingway, say that’s not enough.

“It’s already a residential area anyway, so go ahead and develop it what it’s supposed to be for,” she told News13 after the meeting.

There is a fine line between balancing the wishes of property owners with those of the community. Coleman has a term for it: the property owner’s conundrum. “That’s what zoning is. That says ‘I want to do what I want to do with my property, but I want you to control what my neighbor does with his.’”

We saw this unfold at Tuesday’s council meeting.

“We want to see housing period, whether it’s low income, middle income, we want to see housing because that area is growing,” Hemingway said.

Hemingway had a direct message for councilman Mike Chestnut, saying he should know the area needs more affordable housing. “He lives a few streets over, I know exactly where he lives. He grew up in our community.”

News13 caught up with Chestnut Wednesday, who had this response: “No question, there’s a need for low income housing.” But falling in line with the so-called property owners conundrum, he followed up, “But I’m not the property owner, I don’t own the property,” he said. “I’m not paying the taxes, and I’m not sitting there with a vacant piece of property.”

Council ultimately held off a vote on first reading of the ordinance. Coleman said that is so they can work to strike a balance. “This is a public process. That’s why this has to go through so many levels of review and approval before they can even begin to think about doing this.”

The city plans to hold a public meeting on the matter sometime later this month and also go over development plans with neighbors. Coleman said if a compromise can’t be reached, council can kill the proposal and the land would stay as it is.