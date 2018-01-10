Tabor City, Loris fire departments receive new fire trucks

By Published:
New Tabor City Tankers hauling water on fire call. (Tabor City Fire Department Facebook)

TABOR CITY, NC (WBTW) – Tabor City and Loris Fire Departments have received over a million dollars in new fire fighting equipment thanks to funding from the FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grants. The departments each applied for these grants two years ago in Jan. 2016 and were awarded the funding in the summer that same year.

After a year for production followed by delays due to the holidays and recent cold weather, the three brand new fire trucks arrived this past week.

The Tabor City Fire Department revived two 2017 Freightliner Rosenbauer 3000-gallon tankers to replace their old converted water trucks. The new tankers have already been used in responding to numerous fires in Horry County, hauling thousands of gallons of water.

Friday night, the Loris Fire Department received a 2017 Freightliner Rosenbauer Fire Engine to replace their 1978 C-8000 Pierce Engine. The department is in the process of setting up equipment and training with the new engine.

