Three Florence District One schools set to reopen Thursday after water issues

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Wednesday marks the fifth day of water shortages in some parts of the City of Florence.

Three Florence District One Schools: Delmae Heights, Lucy T. Davis, and John W. Moore did not have classes Wednesday because of water issues.

90-year-old Max Rogers says his water pressure is low in certain parts of his house.

“If you turn the water on in the kitchen. You’ll have no water in the back at all,” said Rogers. “I can shave and so forth but to wash or do dishes. It’s… a slow process.”

Roger lives just a few feet away from two Florence One schools; Lucy T. Davis and John W. Moore.

“I’m hoping today that they get it fixed so the schools can start again and I can have water of course,” Rogers said.

District One officials decided not to have class at the three schools because of inconsistent water pressure to restrooms, kitchens, and classrooms.

Florence City manager Drew Griffin says the newer schools in the district demand high water pressure but right now those areas are having low water pressure.

“We’re piecemealing it and each piece gets a little better every day,” said Griffin. “When you allow 30, 40 or 50 children out at the same time to run into the restroom facilities. It is inconvenient for them to schedule that.”

City officials say crews repaired 17 water line breaks over the last four days, which is more than double the amount they would usually repair in the same amount of time. Griffin estimates the city currently uses about two million gallons more than usual. This could mean there is another undetected water line break.

“We do believe we are seeing higher demands. We know that pumping a lot of water into the system,” said Griffin. “Those higher demands can also come from people individual leaks or an undetected line.”

Griffin says engineers from Columbia are helping with the city’s repair efforts. He says aging water pipes is not the problem, historic low temps caused the water problems.

“It has nothing to do with aging pipes. Pipe infrastructure typically lasts 100 years.We are constantly replacing pipe and building the system,” said Griffin.

The city is working to refill three water tanks. Griffin could not say when the entire city will have normal water pressure.

School Maintenance crews worked all day to restore normal water pressure. The district released this statement:

Three Florence One schools that were closed on Wednesday of this week due to water pressure issues are scheduled to reopen resuming their normal hours of operation on Thursday, January 11. Maintenance crews worked all day on Wednesday to restore water pressure at Delmae Heights Elementary, Lucy T. Davis Elementary, and John W. Moore.

Each school will reopen Thursday morning.