StormTracker13 Wednesday Forecast

The warmer weather will continue for the next few days. High pressure to our north will strengthen today, pushing the clouds back to the south and keeping the rain away. It will be a little cooler today, but still much warmer than it has been lately. A storm system will approach Thursday, pushing the high pressure away and drawing the moisture over Florida our way on Thursday. We will see scattered showers, but it will be warm with highs in the 60s. 70s are possible on Friday with higher rain chances. A storm system will push through late Friday and thunderstorms will be possible. Cooler weather will return for the weekend with highs near 60 Saturday, then in the low 50s Sunday. Temperatures will be stuck in the 40s on Monday.

Today, partly sunny and mild. Highs 62 inland, 60 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 48-52.

Thursday, partly sunny and mild with scattered showers. Highs 65-70.