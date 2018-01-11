Arrest made in 7-year-old Horry County cold case

GREEN SEA, SC (WBTW) – Police have made an arrest in a cold case murder that happened in Jan. 2011.

On Jan. 9, 2011 Horry County Police found Joseph Williamson dead, near Norton Road and Lovette Lane in Green Sea.

According to Horry County Police, Homicide Detective, King Hemingway, found evidence that could lead to the arrest of Williamson’s murderer. Hemingway had a murder warrant issued for Andre Wiley Davis. The warrant was given to the United States Marshals.

Davis, was arrested on Dec. 14 in North Carolina, according to Horry County Police. Davis is waiting to be brought back to Horry County.

News13 does not know why or where he was in North Carolina. News13 does not know when he will be back in Horry County or when he will appear in court.

If you have information about a cold case contact The Horry County Police Department at Crime Tip Hotline (843) 915-TIPS (8477) or crimetips@horrycounty.org