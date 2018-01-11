Chairman clarifies statements on Horry County Fire Rescue required overtime

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A statement provided by Horry County Council Chair Mark Lazarus addresses comments he made about Horry County Fire Rescue and required overtime after his “State of the County” speech on Tuesday.

Lazarus seemed to offer conflicting statements during an interview Tuesday with News13 about required overtime for the county’s firefighters and EMS workers.

“I don’t know where that’s coming from because we’ve actually eliminated,” claimed Lazarus, referencing the overtime mandate. “What we do is, we’re actually on a schedule now. We did have a mandatory overtime situation because we were at a vacancy variance of about twenty some firefighters.”

On Wednesday, Lazarus gave News13 a statement saying, “Firefighters are given notice when they may have to work overtime a day ahead of time. Firefighters are told at the beginning of their shift, who may be required to work the following shift.”

Required overtime is not specific to this department, it is required for all departments, according to Lazarus. Not only that, it is not unique to Horry County Fire Rescue. Public works, stormwater, detention, and other departments all require their employees to work mandatory overtime.

News13 spoke with a firefighter on Tuesday.

“If they don’t change, then something is going to happen. Something drastic is going to happen. Someone is going to get hurt,” said Horry County Fire Rescue firefighter Rob Mullaney.

Fire and EMS required overtime is designed to spread the amount of hours across the organization, according to Lazarus. More than 48 hours in a row or 100 hours in a pay period are not allowed anymore. When possible, firefighters working a double are shifted to a slower station for rest. Also, if someone is up for required overtime, but have a personal matter to address at home, the staffing chiefs work with them so they can have time to take care of the issue.