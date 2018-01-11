City of Florence restores to normal water pressure

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence City officials say normal water pressure has been 95% restored.

The city manager and public works director said the city recovered normal water pressure Wednesday night.

City officials say, last Friday, one major break at an old building led to a trickledown effect.

Since Friday, crews have repaired about 20 waterline breaks and had to refill several water tanks citywide, which led to low or no water pressure.

Mayor Stephen Wukela predicts the system will be back to 100% when one final water tank is refilled.

“That is a part of the struggle. You can really only refill them during the nighttime hours when you don’t have the demand that you’re also trying to meet at the same time that’s why it’s taking such a long time to reboot the system,” said Wukela. “They lost water and we rely upon them to provide pressure to the system. When they lose water and you’re trying to refill them. Not only are they not providing pressure they are acting kind of as a vacuum to pressure in the system.”

City officials say the last tank should be refilled Thursday tonight. Wukela says many customers had smaller water line breaks.

“We recognize that some of that water use for this cycle will be attributed to leaks and breaks. We will try very hard to work with the customers to try to address those bills and adjusting those,” said Wukela.

If you still have low water pressure you’re asked to contact the city water department.