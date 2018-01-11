Coastal Men Drop 4th Straight Contest, 77-66 to Georgia Southern

CONWAY, S.C. – Jaylen Shaw moved into 13th place on the Coastal Carolina all-time scoring list with 21 points, but the Chanticleers dropped another conference outing in a 77-66 loss to Georgia Southern.

Shaw’s point total gives him 1,216 total points scored at CCU. He past former CCU greats Kierre Greenwood (2009-13), Robert Dowdell (1987-91) and Brian Penny (1987-91). He has a ways to go before he moves up any further as Howard White (1974-76) finished his career with 1,321 points.

Two old problems that have haunted the Chants during the current four game losing streak have been turnovers and three-point shooting and tonight CCU turned the ball over 15 times and the Eagles were able to score 19 points off those turnovers.

CCU (7-11 / 1-4 SBC) also had another cold night from beyond the three point line, only hitting two of its 19 attempts (10.5%).

While CCU was struggling, the Eagles were not as they knocked down 10 of their 22 three point attempts (45.5%) outscoring the Chants 30-6 on threes.

Zac Cuthbertson scored 15 points and Demario Beck, hampered by fouls most of the night, finished with 11 before fouling out with over nine minutes left in the game.

CCU shot 50 percent from the field in the second half and finished the game shooting 43.3 percent. CCU was able to knock down 12 of its 13 free throws for 92.3 percent.

Tookie Brown scored a game-high 22 points for Georgia Southern, but he had plenty of help from Ike Smith who scored 19 and Montae Glenn who scored 17.

GS (13-5 / 4-1 SBC) finished the game shooting 43.4 percent from the field and once they got to the free throw line, they made it count, knocking down 21 of 24 for 87.5 percent.

The visitors were able to take advantage of 11 first-half turnovers and turn those into 12 points as the Eagles took a 37-26 lead into the locker room.

Smith had 13 to lead the charge while Montae added eight and Brown scored seven. GS shot 39 percent from the field, but hit six of its 13 three point field goals. The visitors also made their free throws finishing the opening 20 minutes 11 of 13 at the charity stripe.

Shaw scored eight to lead the Chants. CCU shot 36 percent from the field, but only hit one of its nine three point attempts.

The Chants will host Georgia State Saturday, Jan. 13 at 3:30 p.m. The game will be shown live on ESPN3. All other options for keeping up with the Chants can be found at goccusports.com.

