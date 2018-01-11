Coastal Women Top Georgia Southern, 54-51

CONWAY – The Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team extended its home winning streak to six games Thursday night as it defeated Georgia Southern, 54-51, at the HTC Center.

Coastal improves to 9-7, 3-2 with its ninth home win of the season. Georgia Southern remains winless in the Sun Belt at 0-5, and falls to 3-13 overall.

The Chants led by as many 13 points in the second half before Georgia Southern went on a 14-3 run over the final minute of the third quarter and first six minutes of the fourth quarter to tie the game. The Eagles even managed to take a brief one-point lead with just over three minutes remaining, but Coastal limited the visitors to a pair of free throws for the remainder of the game while scoring six points to seal the victory.

Jas Adams and DJ Williams led Coastal in the win, scoring 19 and 15 points, respectively. Williams also grabbed nine rebounds to finish just short of her third double-double of the season. Naheria Hamilton pulled in a game-leading 10 rebounds and scored eight points in 22 minutes of action.

Alexis Brown and Trell English-Lurry co-led the Eagles with 11 points.

Georgia Southern held a slim advantage in shooting percentage for the game, finishing 33 percent from the field compared to Coastal’s 32 percent. The Eagles also made seven 3-pointers compared to three for the Chants. Coastal, however, received 13 points at the free-throw line, while Georgia Southern struggled, making just four of its 11 attempts.

Georgia Southern held a lead for the game’s first seven minutes, but Coastal closed the opening quarter on a 10-3 run to carry a 15-13 advantage into the second. Four different Chants scored during that span, including four points by Janae Camp on consecutive layups.

The Chanticleer defense limited Georgia Southern to shooting 26 percent from the field in second quarter. The Eagles scored just eight points on four baskets, and were held scoreless for the final four minutes of the frame. Coastal, meanwhile, began the second quarter with six straight points and ended quarter with five unanswered, leading to a 28-21 lead at halftime.

Similar to the start of the second quarter, Coastal scored six straight points to open the third quarter to take its largest lead of the night at 13 points. English-Lurry halted Coastal’s streak with consecutive 3-pointers to bring the margin back to singles digits. The two sides scored 15 points each in the third quarter, resulting in the same seven-point advantage for Coastal that began the second half.

With the score tied in the fourth quarter following the Eagles’ 14-3 run, Williams hit a pair of free throws to give the lead back to Coastal. Williams scored Coastal’s final eight points of the game, including six points at the line, in the game’s final four minutes.

Thursday’s victory is the first over Georgia Southern since the 1999-2000 season, and first since joining the Sun Belt.

Coastal returns to the HTC Center on Saturday to host Georgia State for the Sun Belt Game of the Week on ESPN3. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Courtesy: CCU Athletic Department