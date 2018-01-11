Darlington County School make up days announced

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County School District has announced their plans for make up days for the classes missed during this school year.

Feb. 16 will be a make up day for the day missed on Sept. 11 due to Hurricane Irma.

Mar. 30 and Apr. 27 will be the make up days for the recent days missed due to the snow on Jan. 4 and 5.

There have been other changes to the school calendar as well because of this. Jan. 23 and Mar. 27 will be early dismissal days for students so teachers may work on grades and report cards.

